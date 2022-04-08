8 Apr 2022
Vetoquinol has announced its “new breakthrough in feline parasite protection” – first spot-on for cats with three months’ protection against fleas and ticks plus others – has launched to the vet channel.
Vetoquinol has launched Felpreva – its “new breakthrough in feline parasite protection” – for vets to prescribe in the UK.
Felpreva is the only spot-on parasiticide with three months’ protection against fleas and ticks – plus treatment against roundworms, tapeworms and ear mites – all in a single dose.
It is licensed for treatment of cats with, or at risk from, mixed parasitic infestations or infections.
Part of the endectocide class of veterinary parasiticides, Felpreva is a combination of active substances emodepside and praziquantel, with tigolaner – a novel bispyrazole active ingredient.
Helen Hunter, senior product manager at Vetoquinol, said: “The launch of Felpreva is a truly proud moment for Vetoquinol, demonstrating our expertise, passion and commitment to innovation in this essential category of companion animal medicine.
“It will allow us to safeguard the health of cats by bringing longer-lasting protection, convenience, and ease of use – for both pet owners and veterinary professionals. At a time when vets are treating more pets than ever before, the need for a breakthrough endectocide solution like Felpreva has never been greater.”
As a POM-V, Felpreva is exclusive to the vet channel and is in wholesalers now.