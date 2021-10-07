7 Oct 2021
Study led by final-year student, and supervised by Sarah Caney and Danièlle Gunn-Moore, is seeking to probe owner experiences of arthritis.
A study to look at the impact of arthritis in cats on their owners has been launched and is seeking support.
Charlotte Weyland, a final-year vet student at The University of Edinburgh, is leading the study, supervised by Sarah Caney, chief executive of Vet Professionals, and Danièlle Gunn-Moore, professor in feline medicine at Edinburgh.
Through an online questionnaire they are hoping to find out owner experiences of caring for cats with arthritis, namely OA or degenerative joint disease.
Around 30 questions will feature, and it is estimated owners will take about 20 minutes to complete it. Data is anonymised, and the survey has undergone ethical approval via The University of Edinburgh ahead of its launch.
Vets with owners who may be willing to take part can direct them to the survey, which is accessible through the Vet Professionals website.
Results from the study will be summarised in future published articles, reports and presentations.