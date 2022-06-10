10 Jun 2022
Ceva Animal Health has introduced Feliway Help! to support cats during temporary stressful situations, available as a starter kit with a device and pheromone cartridge.
Image: EVG Culture / Pexels
Ceva Animal Health has added to its behaviour range by launching Feliway Help! to support cats during periods of temporary stress.
Feliway Help! has been designed to help cats after trips away from the home – for example, to the vet practice – and aims to help reduce signs of stress that can include scratching, urine spraying or hiding. Ceva hopes it could also help when people visit cats’ homes.
Feliway Help! is available as a starter kit that features the new device and cartridge that provides pheromone support for seven days and across 50m2.
Plugged into an electrical socket, Ceva advised the product should be plugged in two days before the stressful event. An extra free cartridge is also included, while packs of three cartridges will also be available to buy.
Certified animal behaviourist Sarah Heath, a European and RCVS vet specialist in behavioural medicine, said: “Cats can find the veterinary visit challenging, and when they go home they can sometimes find it hard to settle. Feliway Help! can be very beneficial in easing the transition between home and the practice. This can be particularly helpful when cats have had a stay in hospital.”
Abigail King, senior behaviour product manager at Ceva Animal Health, added: “Feliway Help! has been developed with cat owners in mind to help reduce signs of stress and support cats during temporary stressful situations, and will perfectly complement the Feliway range.”
