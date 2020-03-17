Female graduates quids in at RVC
College comes top of only four universities in the UK where female graduate starting salaries are higher than those for men – study.
David WoodmanseyJob Title
The RVC has topped a list of just 4 out of 123 universities in the UK where female graduates will earn more than their male counterparts.
Female graduates from the RVC are likely to earn £4,200 more than male graduates on a starting salary, according to national graduate recruitment app Debut.
Pay gaps
The study has highlighted the degrees and universities with the highest and lowest graduate pay gaps around the UK.
The findings indicated salaries can see a starting distance of up to £20,000, depending on a graduate’s gender.
Results
The five UK universities with the largest graduate gender salary difference:
- University of Stirling – £12,500
- Royal Agricultural University – £11,100
- University of Warwick – £11,000
- University of St Andrews – £10,900
- City, University of London – £9,700
The five UK universities with the smallest graduate gender pay gap:
- Arts University Bournemouth – £400
- Norwich University of the Arts – £500
- University of the Arts London – £1,000
- London South Bank University – £1,200
- Goldsmiths, University of London – £1,500
The three degrees with the largest gender pay gap:
- medicine and dentistry – £20,400
- combined and general studies – £11,400
- veterinary sciences – £9,400
The four UK universities where female graduate starting salaries are higher than men:
- RVC – women earn £4,200 more
- University of West London – women earn £2,000 more
- The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama – women earn £1,700 more
- Ravensbourne University London – women earn £600 more