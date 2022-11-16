16 Nov 2022
New materials intended to help raise awareness of the potential risks Christmas treats and traditions can pose to pets have been released.
It may still be several weeks away, but an animal health firm is encouraging vets to help raise owners’ awareness of the potential hazards facing their pets this Christmas.
TVM has unveiled a new range of materials highlighting some of the common items found in the home during the festive period that can be dangerous or toxic to pets.
The Christmas Pet Dangers package includes posters and revised client leaflets highlighting the risks associated with seasonal plants such as holly and mistletoe, as well as items including alcohol, chocolate and dried fruits.
Videos and social media materials are also available for practices to use on their own platforms.
Marketing project manager Nicki Glen said: “We know that veterinary practices see a significant increase in poisoning cases over the Christmas period.
“During the celebrations it can be easy to get distracted from what pets might be consuming so it’s important to reiterate to owners the potential hazards around the home at this time.
“The awareness materials we have created are designed to help practices remind pet owners about what can be potentially dangerous to their pets and ensure a happy and healthy Christmas for everyone.”
The materials are available online or by emailing [email protected]