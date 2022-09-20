20 Sept 2022
Just how common is canine OA in young dogs? Hear the surprising expert opinion on this hot topic and more.
The latest data on the prevalence of canine OA in young dogs has surprised even the experts. We explore this fascinating new data and more in five CPD video modules that you can watch at your own pace. Claim your free Galliprant Power Pack when you complete them!*
Get started now
Watch the preview to find out…
Duration: 15 minutes
Dr Duncan Lascelles explores the prevalence of OA in young dogs and importance of early treatment.
Duration: 15 minutes
Dr Duncan Lascelles introduces two of the core components of orthopaedic examinations of dogs: observation and overall assessment.
Duration: 10 minutes
Dr Zoe Belshaw discusses her approach to OA consults and pet owners education.
Duration: 15 minutes
Dr Lee Strapp introduces Galliprant, a piprant-class NSAID that gives you power over OA pain.†
Duration: 10 minutes
As part of the Galliprant in Practice Case Series, Dr Ciaran Jones shares two real-life success stories with Galliprant.
CPD, continuing professional development; NSAID, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug; OA, osteoarthritis.
† Indication: Galliprant is indicated for treatment of pain associated with mild to moderate osteoarthritis in dogs.
Galliprant contains grapiprant. Legal category POM-V (UK) POM (IE). Further information is available from the Summary of Product Characteristics or datasheet. Advice should always be sought from the medicine prescriber. Information on this veterinary medicinal product is available on the website of the European Medicines Agency https://www.ema.europa.eu. For further information, call Elanco Animal Health on +44 (0)1256 353131 or write to: Elanco UK AH limited, Form 2, Bartley Way, Bartley Wood Business Park, Hook, RG27 9XA. Use medicines responsibly www.noah.co.uk/responsible (UK); www.apha.ie (IE).
Galliprant, Elanco and the diagonal bar logo are trademarks of Elanco or its affiliates. ©2022 Elanco or its affiliates.
Date of preparation: September 2022. PM-IE-22-0254