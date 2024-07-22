22 Jul 2024
Welfare and veterinary groups have urged owners to contact their vets now, with a neutering proof deadline set to expire later this week.
Image © Alison / Adobe Stock
XL bully owners have been warned to contact their vet urgently to ensure key documents proving their dogs have been neutered are completed before an impending legal deadline.
The plea has been issued by the Dog Control Coalition, whose members include the BVA, despite fears the type may be more susceptible to complications from the procedure.
Formal paperwork proving that exempted dogs have been neutered must be submitted to Defra by this Friday 26 July, under the terms of the ban in England and Wales.
The deadline applies to all exempted dogs that were required to have been neutered by the end of June.
The RSPCA’s Sam Gaines, speaking on the coalition’s behalf, said: “Missing this date means the dog will no longer be exempt.
“We don’t want anyone to have to go through the heartbreak and distress of their dog being seized, so if anyone is yet to sort out their paperwork then we’d urge them to speak to their vet quickly.”
The group said it has also been lobbying the Government to “minimise the impact of this legislation on responsible dog owners, behaviourally sound dogs, and on veterinary professionals and their teams”.
It also urged owners who have not been able to have their dog neutered to check UK Government guidance and contact their local police dog legislation officer.
The guidance states that while vets may be asked to confirm if a dog has been neutered, they “will not be expected” to report dogs or their owners to the police.
Earlier this month, clinicians at the University of Surrey launched a survey examining veterinary experiences of XL bully neutering, following an increase of cases in their own practice and wider concerns within the sector.
The survey remains open and can be accessed via the study website.