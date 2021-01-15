15 Jan 2021
As students head back amid fresh national lockdowns, schools envisage those in final stretch of course will graduate with minimal disruption.
UK vet schools are working hard to ensure final-year students graduate as planned, as new semester studies restart amid new national COVID-19 lockdowns.
Since the first part of the academic year ended before Christmas, all four nations have entered national lockdowns that could last several weeks at least.
Because of the practical and scientific nature of the veterinary course, it is one of only a handful where face-to-face and in-person learning is still allowed, but vet schools have implemented staggered campus returns and reintroduced on-campus or distance online lessons for many.
Final-year students will have half a thought on the continuing pandemic’s implications for the final few months of their course. And while vet schools are monitoring the changing situation and adapting as required, they are not envisaging major disruption.
Jim Anderson, chairman of the Veterinary Schools Council’s education committee, said vet schools regularly discussed delivery of the veterinary course to all year groups. He said: “Since the start of the pandemic, veterinary schools have proved agile in responding to the latest Government and public health advice, while doing all they can to safeguard students’ education.
“The priority remains to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff. Unlike many other subjects, veterinary medicine is a practical course, which requires students to learn clinical skills, such as animal handling and surgery, to meet the required standards for graduation and registration.
“A blended approach to learning has therefore been implemented to ensure in-person teaching sessions are only used where key skills cannot otherwise be taught online. We meet regularly to review how veterinary education is delivered so there is a national approach to the ever-evolving circumstances.”
The RVC implemented a staggered return for its veterinary course students from 4 January onwards, and said all decisions – such as on the number of students on campus – were implemented and reviewed with health and well-being at the forefront.
Specifically on the implications for the final-year cohort, a spokesman said: “Our final-year students are working hard to remain flexible to the current situation and, currently, we are on track for these students to be able to successfully graduate as planned.
“Alongside the blended delivery of teaching, learning and assessment, additional safety measures are in place, such as asymptomatic testing, that require students’ attention and cooperation; and clinical work, which is also impacted by social distancing measures.”
The University of Liverpool School of Veterinary Science has had elements of its BVSc curriculum under review since March 2020. Final-year students have returned to campus for clinical rotations and fourth-year students for essential veterinary public health practicals, but all other years have moved to online learning for the remainder of the semester.
Cathy McGowan, head of veterinary education at the school, said: “The entire Leahurst campus is regularly reviewed for safety and biosecurity by the senior vet school team with support from the university.”
On final-year provision, Prof McGowan said: “Examinations have moved online and we are hoping for the majority of students to graduate on time, and only a few with minor delays. The university is also supporting staggered graduation so students who have delays in their progression can graduate as soon as they have met the requirements.”
The University of Nottingham had no delays to students returning to studies and did not foresee issues for final-year studies. As with other vet schools – and in line with Government guidance – it was now offering weekly asymptomatic testing for all students and staff.
The University of Edinburgh has also welcomed back veterinary students among the first tranche of its second semester returnees.
A spokesman said: “We are still working towards graduating all of the current final‑year cohort on time. However, in these uncertain times, a staggered graduation for veterinary students cannot be ruled out for those who need to meet accreditation standards.”