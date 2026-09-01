1 Sept 2026
The online event, which features 21 live sessions covering five modules, will support iCatCare.
Image: Kozioł Kamila / Adobe Stock
A global CPD webinar series focused on feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) has been announced.
Veterinary pharmaceutical company Bova will host the online series, “FIP – Facts, Insights and Progress”, which runs from 19 October to 6 November.
The educational programme brings together FIP experts from around the world, from the UK and Europe to the US and Canada and Australia and New Zealand for 21 live sessions.
It will cover five modules: foundations and pathogenesis, investigation and diagnosis, antiviral treatment and protocols, complex cases and supportive care and ethics.
Speakers include RCVS and European feline medicine specialist Sam Taylor, Sally Coggins, who holds a PhD in FIP antiviral therapy from the University of Sydney, European specialist in small animal internal medicine Emi Barker and Feline internal medicine specialist and FIP researcher Petra Cerna.
Bova’s global head of marketing and sustainability Lizzie Barnard said: “The transformation we have seen in FIP is remarkable, but medicines are only part of the story.
“Vets need access to the latest knowledge, practical guidance and the experience of those at the forefront of FIP care.
“We want to bring that expertise together and make it accessible globally, creating a community that continues to learn, collaborate and ultimately improve outcomes for cats with FIP.”
Proceeds from registration will support International Cat Care (iCatCare).
The charity’s global veterinary advisor, Séverine Tasker, said: “The sessions will provide an important opportunity to raise awareness and share valuable insight and knowledge into FIP in cats.
“We are grateful to Bova for kindly choosing to donate proceeds from webinar registrations to iCatCare.
“The funds raised will go directly towards supporting our education programmes, helping to advance cat friendly care.”
More information on the programme and registration can be found at Eventbrite.