The use of dexmedetomidine gel as part of the management strategy for firework-related fears is relatively recent. The gel is applied to the lining of the dog’s mouth between the cheek and gum from a pre-filled oral syringe. An initial dose is given either 30 to 60 minutes before an anticipated noise event – when the dog first shows signs of anxiety – or when the owner is first aware of the sound of fireworks. The manufacturers state it typically lasts two to three hours. If the noise continues and the dog is still showing signs of distress, further doses can be given at two-hourly intervals, up to a total of five times during each noise event.