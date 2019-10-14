For some pets, their fear related to fireworks is already outside the range of normal emotional responses when it is first identified. These pets show exaggerated emotional responses to the noises, and associated exaggerated behavioural responses. These responses may lead to highly significant outcomes for themselves in terms of the potential to react in ways that endanger them. Examples could include bolting across main roads to get away from a sound, or breaking out of rooms and sustaining physical injury in the process. Their enjoyment of life could also be severely limited; for example, if they refuse to walk in certain areas where fireworks have been heard. Such scenarios may also lead to significant outcomes for their owners, such as complaints from neighbours over vocalisation responses or expensive redecoration costs when a fearful pet has been home alone when the fireworks started and caused significant damage in their attempts to get away.