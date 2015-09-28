The supportive bandage is only useful to immobilise and protect the fracture sites distal to the elbows and stifles. To effectively immobilise the joint, the supportive bandage has to span the limb from the foot to one joint proximal to the fracture. This is difficult to achieve in fractures that involve or are proximal to the stifles and elbows. Not only will it not be able to span the joint proximal to the fracture (hips and shoulders), it is also prone to slipping, due to the conical shape of the limb with the bulky part proximally. As a result, the supportive bandage will fail to immobilise the fracture, and also act as additional weight at the extremity of the limb, increasing the pivoting effect at the fracture site.