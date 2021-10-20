20 Oct 2021
The first cohort of participants on the VMG’s new ILM-accredited qualifications have successfully achieved their Award in Veterinary Leadership and Management (AVLM).
Created by the VMG, the qualifications have been designed to allow veterinary professionals to progress their leadership and management knowledge and skills, regardless of their role in practice.
The cohort – including three RVNs and working in a variety of practice management and business leadership roles – started studying for the first module of the programme in May.
Following its successful completion, all participants have chosen to work towards achieving the Certificate in Veterinary Leadership and management (CVLM), which is the second stage of the qualification. The final stage is the Diploma in Veterinary Leadership and Management (DVLM), achieved after two years.
The first participants were:
Course director Hannah Perrin said: “Our VMG-ILM participants get the best of both worlds: a highly relevant, tailor-made qualification for their role in the veterinary sector, plus a globally recognised leadership and management qualification should they decide to diversify.
“We’re so proud of our first AVLMs. We congratulate them on their achievement and hope they will enjoy putting what they’ve learned into practice in their workplace; and look forward to supporting them as they take their next steps towards the certificate.”
The September cohort, which has 23 participants, including 11 RVNs, has just started its learning journey with the VMG, and the next intake will begin studying in April 2022.
