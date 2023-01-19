19 Jan 2023
DogStem from TVM is described as the first licensed stem cell treatment for dogs with mild to severe OA, which has efficacy to more than 12 months following a single injection.
A European-first, ready-to-use stem cell treatment for hip and elbow canine OA has been launched by animal health company TVM.
DogStem has been unveiled as the first licensed stem cell treatment for dogs with mild to severe OA and has a long-term efficacy from three months to more than 12 months following a single injection1.
Existing stem cell treatments require a surgical harvesting procedure under general anaesthetic and, until now, no licensed treatments have been available, while complexities around current options also limited their use in many veterinary practices.
A study has proven DogStem reduces pain and lameness, and improves mobility and quality of life1.
In the prospective, randomised, double-blinded placebo-controlled trial of DogStem, results showed:
Helen Harrison, DogStem technical vet and product manager, said: “Osteoarthritis is one of the most common diseases seen in veterinary practices and is challenging to manage. Conventional medical treatments typically address the symptoms rather than the underlying pathological processes.
“At the same time, local treatment options that slow progression of osteoarthritis have been limited, and surgical interventions aren’t always possible or may be unrewarding. We’re delighted to be able to offer vets DogStem, a stem cell product with a strong evidence base across numerous mobility and quality of life parameters.”
1. Punzón E et al (2022). Equine umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells demonstrate safety and efficacy in the treatment of canine osteoarthritis: a randomized placebo-controlled trial, Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association 260(15): 1,947-1,955.