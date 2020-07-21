21 Jul 2020
A new scheme will see six vet students offered two-week extra-mural studies placements at the directorate’s Surrey headquarters.
The VMD's headquarters in Surrey.
The VMD has announced it is to begin offering EMS placements for veterinary students at its offices in Addlestone, Surrey.
Two-week placements will be available for six students in their final two years of study, and the new initiative aims to provide students with an overview of the work of the VMD, with a focus on areas of clinical relevance.
The placements will run from 5 to 16 July 2021 and applicants are reminded that they should only apply if they are available for the full two weeks of the placement.
Weeks will be structured with lectures and workshops, as well as a student-led journal club.
Topics include:
The intention is to run the placements at the VMD’s offices in Surrey; however, if due to COVID-19 restrictions this is not possible, the placements will be run virtually. To apply, fill in the EMS application form and email to [email protected]
Applications will close on 25 September 2020 and all applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application by 16 October 2020.