19 Nov 2021
Wales’ newest vet school has released the first images of its campus, funded by a £2 million investment into anatomy and study facilities.
Aberystwyth University has published pictures of its Veterinary Education Centre at the Penglais Campus, funded from a combination of alumni donations and the university’s own funds.
The first cohort of students began their five-year degree in September at the new campus, where they will spend their first two years before heading off to study at the RVC’s Hawkshead Campus in Hertfordshire.
Darrell Abernethy, head of Aberystwyth University School of Veterinary Science, said: “The commitment of staff and students in our first year has been excellent. Opening the school and the new facilities has been incredibly exciting for all of us.
“The efforts and support of so many people and organisations has helped realise this – thanks ever so much to them all.
“After so much hard work by staff at both Aberystwyth University and the RVC in preparing for the start of the course, it’s a great feeling for us all to see our students are now here studying.”
Prof Abernethy added: “They are benefiting enormously from the skills of the new staff team and the significant investment in the new facilities.”
The course also provides opportunities for students to study specific areas of veterinary science in Welsh, which is partly funded by the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.