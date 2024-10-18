18 Oct 2024
Zoetis says Protivity is a “game-changer” research and development achievement decades in the making designed to stimulate required cell-mediated immune response in beef and dairy calves.
The animal health company behind the UK and world’s first modified-live vaccine for Mycoplasma bovis in cattle has hailed it a “game-changer” for beef and dairy calves.
Zoetis said Protivity was a research and development achievement that was decades in the making, designed to stimulate the required cell-mediated immune response in calves – a process crucial to optimising protection against M bovis.
Protivity is said to induce a serological response that offers protection to calves by six weeks. It does this through two doses administered subcutaneously in the neck 21 days apart from one week of age, and onset of immunity 12 days after the basic vaccination scheme.
Zoetis has said clinical studies show it reduces lung lesions by 74%, reduces respiratory clinical signs and pyrexia, improves average daily weight gain by 100g and leads to a reduction in use of antibiotics.
Zoetis vet Colin Penny emphasises that Protivity is a significant breakthrough in M bovis control. He said: “This is the first modified-live vaccine for M bovis, and despite various tools available to manage respiratory disease, M bovis continues to pose challenges.
“Its lack of a cell wall means it is not susceptible to all antibiotics, and its ability to exist in biofilms and express variable surface lipoproteins allows it to evade treatment and subvert the host immune response.”
Mr Penny recommended Protivity be used to prime active immunity alongside broader on-farm control measures.
He added: “A comprehensive BRD control policy should include ensuring adequate intake of high-quality colostrum, proper nutrition and maintaining hygiene and air quality in calf sheds.”