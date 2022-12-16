16 Dec 2022
Boehringer Ingelheim says its first-of-its-kind, online, personalised dog parasite risk checker will be a “game changer in parasite risk management”.
Parassess has been described as an expert-led, free, online parasite risk checker designed to screen and offer personalised parasite control advice to dog owners.
It has been set up as the core of the company’s “What’s the risk?” campaign, which will provide advice, information, and tools to veterinary practices to support them in advising and prescribing for owners.
Parassess aims to help practices to engage owners in parasite protection while aiding them to assess and manage parasite risk.
It has been designed as an easy-to-use tool, explaining why parasite control is important and how the risk profile of each pet relies on many factors, such as lifestyle and the environment.
Once accessed by an owner, a risk assessment can be generated within a few minutes of them answering a series of questions. A bespoke algorithm then determines a dog’s individual risk level for fleas, ticks, lungworm, roundworms and tapeworms.
Each report can then be shared with a vet who can make treatment decisions.
In its release on the new tool, Boehringer Ingelheim said: “Parassess could help practices build relationships and understanding with their dog-owning clients.
“In addition to informing owners about parasite protection, it may also save the practice time by making parasite risk-assessment easier. Since Parassess makes no specific treatment recommendations, it can be used by the entire practice staff.
“Currently, knowledge about parasites is low among dog owners, and with an increasing emphasis on vets to make responsible parasite control recommendations, Parassess could be an invaluable tool for practices and their clients alike.”