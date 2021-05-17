17 May
European and RCVS specialist in oncology Aaron Harper launches only full-time oncology service in region after appointment at Wear Referrals, County Durham.
The only full-time oncology service in the north-east has been launched in County Durham after a European specialist in the field joined the team.
Aaron Harper, a European and RCVS specialist in oncology, has joined the team at Wear Referrals in Bradbury, where he will head up the newly established service.
Mr Harper made the move to Durham after working at fellow Linnaeus practice Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Essex, where he established its oncology residency programme before becoming head of medical oncology.
Mr Harper said: “I am really excited to be joining the team at Wear and launching the oncology service here, working alongside some hugely experienced and dedicated clinicians in other disciplines across the hospital.
“It’s a great opportunity for both myself and Wear to offer referring vets, clients and patients a vital, often life-saving, service.
“My particular areas of interest are in haematological cancers and the medical management of these conditions. I am also interested in the use of novel therapeutics in small animal cancer patients, along with the management of side effects in these cases, and my research to date has been on this subject.”
Ben Harris, clinical director at Wear, said: “We’re delighted to have a specialist of Aaron’s quality and experience joining the team.
“His arrival – and the launch of an oncology service here at Wear – benefits our multidisciplinary approach and ensures our team can work seamlessly under one roof to provide the best possible care for our patients, clients and referring vets.”