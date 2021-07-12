12 Jul 2021
Boehringer Ingelheim provides scheme for equine vets to be able to help reduce plastic waste by recycling its Aservo EquiHaler device.
Equine vets are being encouraged to do their bit to help reduce plastic waste through the UK’s first POM-V medicine recycling scheme.
Boehringer Ingelheim has launched a programme where used Aservo EquiHaler devices can be collected and sent away for recycling.
According to research in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine1, plastics account for around 30% of all health care waste, while 89% of people in the profession said they wanted to play a more active role in the sustainability agenda2.
Aservo EquiHaler, which was made from up to 50% recycled materials, was a “first-of-its-kind inhaler” when it launched last year, using a patented mist technology and not propellant gas to allow the medication to be inhaled deep into horses’ lungs.
Equine practices are being urged to sign up to campaign by setting up a TerraCycle account, and once signed up a collection box will be delivered with accompanying practice display posters.
Practices signing up before 31 July will be entered into a prize draw, with the chance to win a year’s supply of ethically sourced chocolate for their practice. More information is available online or from territory managers.
References
1. Rizan C et al (2020). Plastics in health care: a time for re-evaluation, Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine 113(2): 49-53.
2. BVA (2019). Voice of The Veterinary Profession survey.