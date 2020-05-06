6 May 2020
Vaccine offers protection against myxomatosis, as well as rabbit haemorrhagic disease (RHD) caused by both RHD virus strains, and a single shot provides 12 months of protection.
MSD Animal Health has launched the first single shot vaccine, Nobivac Myxo-RHD PLUS, that gives rabbits a full 12 months’ protection from the three main infectious diseases in rabbits – myxomatosis, and rabbit haemorrhagic disease (RHD) caused by classic (RHD virus [RHDV]1) and variant (RHDV2) strains.
This spectrum of vaccine coverage can only currently be achieved by using two different vaccines, with injections spaced two weeks apart.
MSD said the product will make vaccination more convenient, helping improve levels of compliance against variant strains of RHD, which is estimated to be at around 60% of the vaccinated rabbit population.
A single low volume 0.5ml vaccination provides 12 months’ duration of immunity against all three pathogens. Available in a pack of five single-dose vials, with a shelf life of two years, the vaccine can be used from the age of five weeks old or seven weeks old onwards to achieve the full duration of immunity. Immunity is provided within three weeks of administration.
MSD product manager Leonora Bell said: “It’s clear that this year the usually busy spring season, where purchasing and vaccinating rabbits is at its highest, will not be as predictable as previous years. Vaccinating rabbits is unlikely to be at the top of your agenda.
“MSD’s new Nobivac Myxo-RHD PLUS has arrived, however, so this is a good opportunity to understand how to safely switch vaccinated rabbits and introduce new rabbits to vaccination.
“This is a time when clients can be encouraged back into your practice – ideally prior to the increase in infectious disease, which we tend to see during the peak summer months.”
Ms Bell added: “Production of our existing Nobivac Myxo-RHD vaccine will necessarily be replaced with the new Nobivac Myxo-RHD PLUS to ensure rabbits are vaccinated in the most appropriate way. Following the correct switching protocol is therefore vital. For unvaccinated rabbits it’s a simple case of starting with the new vaccine.
“For rabbits due for a booster of myxomatosis, RHD1 and RHD2, again, vets can simply switch to the new vaccine when the booster is normally due.
“Where rabbits have already only been vaccinated with the existing Nobivac Myxo-RHD vaccine, it is recommended vets vaccinate the rabbit with an inactivated RHD2 vaccine, such as Filavac or Eravac, as soon as possible.
“For boosters due later this year and all subsequent boosters, use Nobivac Myxo-RHD PLUS.”