30 Mar 2021
Dechra Veterinary Products has launched Cosacthen, which had only previously been available as human-registered or compounds veterinary special preparations.
Cosacthen, the first veterinary licensed tetracosactide injectable to test adrenal function in dogs, has been brought to market by Dechra Veterinary Products.
Cosacthen contains 0.25mg/ml of tetracosactide, which has only previously been available as human-registered or compounded veterinary “special” preparations. Dechra said this meant availability and cost could be unpredictable.
Tetracosactide is used in the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) stimulation test to assess adrenocortical function of patients with endocrine diseases, including Cushing’s and Addison’s.
Dechra brand manager Claire Morgan said: “As experts in endocrinology, we recognise that the testing involved in adrenal conditions can be a costly process for pet owners, which can mean that some cases don’t progress to treatment or have their treatment optimised.
“The launch of Cosacthen gives veterinary surgeons the reassurance associated with a veterinary-licensed medicine. As these cases can appear on an irregular basis, Cosacthen is ideal to keep in the practice ready for when a case is presented, making it a cost-effective solution that can help offset the cost for owners of long-term treatment of adrenal conditions.”
Cosacthen is available in 1ml single-use vials. For more information, visit the website.