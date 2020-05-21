21 May 2020
Dechra Veterinary Products releases Laxatract oral syrup to tackle constipation in cats and dogs in 50ml bottle, complete with 5ml syringe for easy administration.
The first veterinary licensed lactulose oral syrup for constipation in cats and dogs has been released in the UK by Dechra Veterinary Products.
Dechra said Laxatract is indicated for the treatment of constipation and symptomatic treatment of diseases that require facilitated defecation, such as partial obstructions.
Laxatract is the first veterinary licensed lactulose to be developed specifically for cats and dogs. The recommended dosage is 400mg lactulose per kg bodyweight per day, which corresponds to 0.6ml veterinary medicinal product per kg bodyweight per day.
Dechra said approximately two to three days of treatment may be necessary before a treatment effect occurs (preferably divided into two to three doses over the day).
Laxatract is available in a 50ml bottle, with a 5ml syringe for easy administration, and can be mixed with food or given directly into the mouth.
Dechra brand manager Carol Morgan said: “Cats and dogs may need to be treated for constipation for a number of reasons, including intestinal atony after surgery, hairballs or massive intestinal contents, and Laxatract provides a safe and effective solution to facilitate that.
“Laxatract can also be used when facilitated defecation is required, such as partial obstructions due to tumours and fractures, rectal diverticulum, proctitis and poisoning.”
For more information, visit the Dechra website.