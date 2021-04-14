14 Apr 2021
RCVS is replacing Professional Development Phase with Veterinary Graduate Development Programme, which has trained advisors in each participating practice.
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The RCVS has published the first two e-learning modules to provide training to advisors under its upcoming Veterinary Graduate Development Programme (VetGDP).
VetGDP is replacing the college’s Professional Development Phase, and advisors are at its heart, with at least one in each practice committing to help guide new graduates in their first veterinary role.
Advisors must be vets with a minimum of three years on the UK register who can provide structured and one-to-one support.
It will be a requirement for any practice taking on new graduates to be an RCVS-approved graduate development practice or workplace, and each advisor must complete all six modules in the e-learning programme.
Module one covers “Understanding the VetGDP programme and the VetGDP advisor role”, providing a general overview of the programme. Module two is “How to support your graduate effectively: best practice to achieve positive outcomes”, and features up-to-date research on providing feedback and support.
Each module is two to three hours of CPD, with the final four modules released in due course.
Linda Prescott-Clements, RCVS director of education, said: “Thank you to the almost 1,800 veterinary surgeons who have so far registered an interest in becoming a VetGDP advisor. I can’t emphasise enough how crucial this role will be in supporting the next generation of vets to become confident, competent professionals.
“With the publication of these first two modules, the start of the VetGDP advisor training process is now under way and we hope to see those who have registered an interest taking an active part.”
Further details are available in the PDF guidance on the RCVS website.