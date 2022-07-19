19 Jul 2022
University of Glasgow veterinary graduate follows her Olympic silver medal in Tokyo with a bronze at World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Laura Muir celebrates winning bronze in the 1,500m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Image © British Athletics
Vet Laura Muir today added to her medal haul with a hard-fought bronze in the 1,500m at the World Athletics Championships.
Dr Muir, who had narrowly missed a medal at the previous three world finals she had competed in, ran a season’s best time of 3 minutes 55.28 seconds in a quick race that saw two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon take gold and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay finish second.
Dr Muir, 29, had arrived in Eugene, Oregon low on confidence, having suffered a stress reaction to the femur in her right leg, but she put in a strong showing in the semi-finals at the weekend.
A graduate in veterinary medicine from the University of Glasgow, she took up running competitively while at the vet school and was already a double European Indoor Championships gold medallist in both the 1,500m and 3,000m, and a bronze and silver medallist at the World Indoor Championships.
Prior to this morning’s race, in the early hours UK time, Dr Muir had finished fifth, fourth and fifth again at the previous three outdoor world championships.
Speaking to BBC Sport, she said: “It was all about the medal – I took my time, but I am so happy I got it. This time last year I did not have any global outdoor medals and now I have two.
“This was the one that was really bugging me. After I got the Olympic silver I was like ‘this is the year, I am going to get it’ and I have. I am so pleased.”
Dr Muir is the first British medallist at the 2022 championships.