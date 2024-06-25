25 Jun 2024
MSD Animal Health granted marketing authorisation for the Bravecto product, which will protect dogs for up to 12 months in a single dose.
Image: Marc Pascual via Pixabay
The first once-yearly flea and tick treatment for dogs has been approved for the UK market by the VMD.
MSD Animal Health has added to its parasitology range with Bravecto Injectable, a 150mg/ml powder and solvent for suspension for injection for dogs.
The injectable fluralaner follows on from Bravecto’s chewable and spot-on formulations, which innovated at the time by offering up to three-months of protection.
Bravecto Injectable is approved for the immediate and persistent killing of fleas (Ctenocephalides felis and Ctenocephalides canis); from 3 days to 12 months after treatment for Ixodes ricinus and Dermacentor reticulatus; from 4 days to 12 months after treatment for Rhipicephalus sanguineus; and from 7 days to 12 months after treatment for Ixodes hexagonus.
The POM-V injectable is for dogs and puppies six months of age and older, and reduces the risk of vector-borne infection from Babesia canis canis via transmission by Dermacentor reticulatus from day 3 after treatment for up to 12 months; and also reduces the risk of infection with Dipylidium caninum via transmission by Ctenocephalides felis for up to 12 months.
Holger Lehmann, vice-president, research and development – pharmaceuticals for MSD Animal Health, said: “For a decade, MSD Animal Health has been proud to offer Bravecto for long-lasting flea and tick protection.
“With the approval of an injectable formulation of Bravecto, we have expanded our portfolio with a new innovation in the fight against parasites, providing veterinarians with an injection for adult dogs and puppies over six months of age that delivers flea and tick protection for one full year following a single administration.”
The company said it hoped the new product would make life easier for owners and their pets.
Victoria Miles, UK companion animal business unit director for MSD Animal Health, said: “Imagine not having to worry about flea and tick protection for a whole year. This injectable formulation of Bravecto will give owners peace of mind and allow our nation’s dogs to enjoy their everyday adventures free from the risk of fleas and ticks.”