28 Feb 2025
New dentistry offering is led by Hannah van Velzen.
Hannah van Velzen is leading the new service at Fitzpatrick Referrals.
Fitzpatrick Referrals has added dental to its growing number of veterinary services.
Dental registrar Hannah van Velzen has joined the business to lead the dentistry offering.
Dr van Velzen said: “I am proud to join the Fitzpatrick Referrals team to extend their referral offering to include this very important aspect of small animal veterinary treatment.
“Working alongside a world-class team with state-of-the-art facilities is a fantastic opportunity.”
Fitzpatrick Referrals said it was accepting dental referrals now including dental, oral and maxillofacial surgery.
Hospital manager Nicola Bromley said: “It felt necessary that Fitzpatrick Referrals extended our referral services to include an exceptional dentistry team, in order to deliver on our commitment to provide options and the highest standard of care for small animals.
“We are thrilled to have Hannah on board.”
Full details are at the Surrey hospital’s website.