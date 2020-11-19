19 Nov 2020
Southfields Veterinary Specialists clinicians use multidisciplinary approach to save the life of a dog with an aggressive spinal tumour.
The Southfields Referrals dream team (from left): Sarah Mason, Ane Uriate, Manuela Pascal, Slavomira Necova and Naomi Shimizu.
Meet the dream team earning glowing reviews for its remarkable work at one of the UK’s top small animal hospitals.
The five Southfields Veterinary Specialists clinicians joined forces in a truly multidisciplinary approach to successfully tackle the challenging case of Harvey, a spaniel with a large tumour that was aggressively attacking his spine.
The 7cm × 8cm growth could have left Harvey paralysed, but the dream team – head of neurology Ane Uriarte, head of clinical and radiation oncology Sarah Mason, soft tissue clinician Naomi Shimizu, anaesthetist Manuela Pascal and oncology clinician Slavomira Necova – carried out treatment that included an intricate four-hour operation that saw the amputation of Harvey’s front left leg, the removal of one of his ribs and the extraction of the invasive tumour.
A month-long programme of intensive radiotherapy treatment then followed to complete Harvey’s road to recovery.
Dr Uriarte said: “Harvey had a very aggressive tumour, called a peripheral nerve sheath tumour, invading his chest and growing into the spinal cord.
“We carried out a CT scan to examine the progression of the tumour and it was clear that we needed to have a multidisciplinary approach.
“It was decided that we should first remove one rib and the front left limb before removing the part of the tumour invading the spinal cord.”
Once Harvey was recovered from the operation, he was transferred to the care of Dr Mason and Miss Necova to undergo his course of radiotherapy.
Dr Mason said: “Harvey had 19 treatments over four weeks to maximise the dose of radiation to his tumour while protecting his spinal cord from the risk of future radiation damage.
“He has now finished his treatment, his side effects have been resolved and we were so pleased to be able to have achieved such a positive outcome.”