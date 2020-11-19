Intricate procedure

The 7cm × 8cm growth could have left Harvey paralysed, but the dream team – head of neurology Ane Uriarte, head of clinical and radiation oncology Sarah Mason, soft tissue clinician Naomi Shimizu, anaesthetist Manuela Pascal and oncology clinician Slavomira Necova – carried out treatment that included an intricate four-hour operation that saw the amputation of Harvey’s front left leg, the removal of one of his ribs and the extraction of the invasive tumour.