Since this work was published in 2002, more antibody reagents have become available to characterise cells – particularly those of the myeloid lineage, as a result of which terminology has changed. The term histiocytic sarcoma (HS) has now been adopted to encompass two ends of a spectrum of malignant tumours previously referred to as malignant fibrous histiocytoma (MFH) and malignant histiocytosis (MH). The term localised HS has been proposed to describe solitary lesions and disseminated HS, the multifocal form – previously MH. The latter is highly breed-specific – especially in the Bernese mountain dog, where it has been reported with a frequency of 25%.