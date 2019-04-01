Adult fleas lay eggs within 24 hours and lay 40 to 50 per day. The eggs hatch in 1 to 6 days and the larvae can pupate in as little as 10 to 20 days under warm, humid conditions. Adult fleas can then emerge from the pupae in three weeks. Under most household conditions, the life cycle can be completed in less than eight weeks. The speed of reproduction means infestation with just a few fleas can lead to heavy environmental contamination of homes and, at any one time, 95% of the flea problem exists in the home as eggs, larvae and pupae.