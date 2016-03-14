Flea treatment – challenges and opportunities

In recent years, the presence of fleas on pets after application of flea products has led to questions of resistance. However, no conclusive evidence exists of flea resistance in the field. Even where resistance genes are known to exist in laboratory strains of flea, fipronil, selamectin and spinosad have all been shown to be efficacious (Bass et al, 2004; Dryden et al, 2013). The question then arises as to why resistance is perceived to be present when this is not the case in practice. Well, in some cases, fleas will still be present, despite the use of efficacious products. The perceived failure of fleas’ control programmes can be attributed to some factors that are interrelated and are linked to non-compliance in one way or another.