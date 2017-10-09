Ticks also can compromise the health of the affected animal through multiple mechanisms. Blood-feeding and engorgement of multiple adult female ticks can lead to severe anaemia and immunosuppression. Secondary bacterial infection of bite sites can lead to dermal pathologies or pyogenic lesions. Toxins secreted in the saliva of certain ticks can cause tick paralysis. Due to their haematophagous (that is, they feed on blood from the vertebrate animals) and vectorial capabilities, ticks can transmit many disease-causing pathogens that are even more serious than the damage caused by ticks themselves (Elsheikha, 2016a). Two examples, canine ehrlichiosis due to Ehrlichia canis and canine babesiosis due to Babesia gibsoni and Babesia canis, can cause significant ill health in dogs. Infections may progress to become chronic disease, resulting in immunosuppression and pancytopenia (in case of ehrlichiosis), or haemolysis and shock due to multi-organ ischaemia (in the case of babesiosis).