1 Sept 2020
Qualified vet and business consultant Brian Faulkner has just completed 31 marathons in a month to raise funds for the homeless charity.
Brian Faulkner at the finish of his 31 marathons at Land's End.
Vet Brian Faulkner has just completed an epic fund-raising challenge after running the full length of the UK in exactly one month.
Mr Faulkner – well known in the sector for his charity efforts – ran the equivalent of one marathon a day for 31 straight days during an epic mission that took him all the way from John o’ Groats on the north-eastern tip of Scotland to Land’s End in Cornwall.
The total distance covered by Mr Faulkner is 844 miles – a mammoth figure, but one that is dwarfed by the £10,000 his Herculean efforts have raised for homeless charity StreetVet.
StreetVet provides free veterinary care for animals of the homeless, and Mr Faulkner was clearly delighted to have been able to do his bit to help the cause by completing his mission on 31 August – the day of his 50th birthday.
Mr Faulkner said: “I am delighted to have completed this journey. The weather didn’t make it easy at times, but at least it was a beautiful day in Land’s End.
“I am grateful to all of the media outlets that have helped promote StreetVet‘s cause, as well as all the donations. I would like to thank all my supporters along the way. I couldn’t have done it without you.
“Now it’s time to get back to normal with my family.”
Following Mr Faulkner’s progress was StreetVet co-founder Jade Statt. She said: “When Brian and I first spoke about this challenge, I was impressed at the mere concept.
“Following him actually doing it every day for the past 31 days has been exceptional. Happy birthday Brian, and thank you so much for such a tremendous effort from everyone at StreetVet.”