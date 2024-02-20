20 Feb 2024
Flexee provides access to a range of adaptable working tools, including a CPD course, free one-to-one consultation and flexible variable scenario planner.
SPVS president Silvia Janska.
The new president of SPVS has launched a lifetime membership to a flexible working hub.
Silvia Janska is also the chief executive of Flexee – a tool designed to help people and practices improve their recruitment and retention.
Flexee has a long-standing relationship with SPVS, most recently contributing to multiple modules within its new HR foundations course.
The new lifetime subscription includes a flexible working CPD course for both the employees and employers, guidance on how to negotiate flexible working, a free 15-minute flexible working consultation with Flexee’s HR expert and access to Flexee’s flexible working scenario planning calculator.
Members also receive an HR and legal tool kit, access to an asynchronous Q&A forum and a library of video interviews with employers and employees who are currently working flexibly within the profession.
A leading advocate for the benefits of flexible working is clinical director at Stable Close Equine and former BVA president Malcolm Morley.
He said: “Flexee has insightful solutions that embrace opportunities provided by flexible working, focus on the whole team and consider key issues facing employers and employees.”