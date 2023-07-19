19 Jul 2023
Reconcile, indicated as an aid in treatment of separation-related disorders in combination with behavioural modification techniques, was in short supply because of demand, but is back in wholesalers.
Forte Healthcare said Reconcile, which is indicated as an aid in the treatment of separation-related disorders in dogs in combination with behavioural modification techniques, launched in the UK in 2022, but demand exceeded company expectations.
However, Forte said it was now fully back in stock at all veterinary wholesalers in the UK.
Lucy Chadwick, head of technical services and marketing at Forte Healthcare, said: “We realise that the recent supply issues have been very inconvenient so we thank all of our customers for their patience and support during this challenging time.
“We are confident that our supply issues to date have been resolved and that we have enough stock going forward to meet market demand.”
To help practitioners with the required behaviour modification alongside the product, vet Sarah Heath, specialist in behavioural medicine, has created the CALM programme. It is available from Forte territory managers and in a suite of resources at www.reconcilefordogs.com
Reconcile is available in 4 sizes: 8mg, 16mg, 32mg, and 64mg tablets, which allows dosing of small to large dogs. Tablets are chewable and flavoured for acceptance, dosing is once daily and Reconcile comes in pots of 30 tablets.