12 Sept 2023
James Russell succeeds Graham Dick as leader of the veterinary sector charity at its annual meeting.
James Russell (left) and Graham Dick.
A former BVA leader has been elected as the new president of the veterinary charity Vetlife.
James Russell declared himself “hugely proud” to succeed Graham Dick in the role following his appointment by trustees at the group’s annual meeting on 7 September.
Mr Russell, who led the BVA during 2020-21, has been a Vetlife trustee for the past three years and chaired the charity’s helpline, paid tribute to his predecessor following his appointment.
He said: “Graham has been a fantastic president who has led significant change in the articles and professionalism of our charity, bringing it in line with the veterinary family it seeks to support.
“I look forward to promoting the benefits of individual Vetlife membership and ensuring that we hand a charity to future trustees which is even more able to support the needs of, and give the care to, all members of our professions.”
Dr Dick stepped down after nine years with the charity, including three as treasurer prior to his presidential term.
He said he was “immensely proud” to have played a role in the formation of Vetlife, through the amalgamation of the Veterinary Benevolent Fund, the Veterinary Surgeons’ Health Support Programme and the Vet Helpline.
His period in office also saw a major change to the charity’s governance enabling RVNs to become full members, stand as trustees and access financial support. Two RVNs are currently on the charity’s board.
Dr Dick added: “The veterinary community undoubtedly faces more challenges ahead.
“But I believe that, thanks to the strength and commitment of all those associated with Vetlife over the years, and with James Russell leading it forward as its new president, it is now even better placed to be there for those who reach out to it for support, both now and in the future.“
The Vetlife Helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on: 0303 040 2551 or via anonymous email here.