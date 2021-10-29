29 Oct 2021
James Russell has been appointed as a non-executive director of the board, alongside five other appointees, including Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie.
Image © BVA / Flickr
Defra has appointed six new chairs to its Animal Health and Welfare Board for England, including BVA senior vice-president James Russell and the chief executive of Battersea.
Biosecurity minister Lord Benyon has appointed six non-executive directors to the board, who will take up their positions from 1 November 2021 for three years and support the new chairman, former BCVA president Jonathan Statham.
The new appointees include names from across the veterinary and animal welfare industries, including Dr Russell, who was appointed for his role as senior vice-president of the BVA and membership in the Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance.
Launched in 2011, the Animal Health and Welfare Board for England is the principal source of advice to Defra ministers on all strategic health and welfare matters relating to kept animals in England.
Joining Dr Russell is Peter Laurie, chief executive of Battersea, as well as Emma Slawinski, director of advocacy and policy at the RSPCA.
Also joining the Animal Health and Welfare Board for England is dairy farmer and member of the NFU Gwyn Jones, as well as director of Avara Foods John Reed and sheep farmer Charles Sercombe.
Biosecurity minister Lord Benyon said: “These appointments will bring a wealth of farming, veterinary and animal welfare experience to the vital work of the Animal Health and Welfare Board for England.
“The UK is a world leader in animal health, welfare and biosecurity, and I look forward to working closely with the board to further build our knowledge, research and resilience in this important area.”