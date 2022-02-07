7 Feb 2022
Daniella Dos Santos has been named as one of three new trustees appointed by the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad.
Daniella Dos Santos, former president of the BVA, was named one of three new trustees at the charity Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad (SPANA).
Mary-Lorraine Hughes, chair of trustees at SPANA, said: “It is already clear that each of these three individuals will make an invaluable contribution to SPANA as a trustee. They bring with them a significant range of experience and knowledge, as well as a strong commitment to animal welfare.
“As part of our board of trustees, they will help the charity to grow the impact, effectiveness and reach of our vital work in many of the world’s poorest communities, and I look forward to working closely with them.”
Dr Dos Santos was appointed alongside Marianne Davies, global head of people services at GlaxoSmithKline, and Adam Firby, senior human resources director for drinks company Molson Coors.
Dr Hughes added: “They join us at an exciting time as the charity approaches its centenary in 2023. At this important milestone, we will be celebrating SPANA’s achievements in advancing the welfare of working animals across the world over the past 100 years.
“With the help of our trustees, we will ensure that the charity is in the best position to make great strides forward in the years ahead – transforming the lives of animals and the communities who depend on them.”