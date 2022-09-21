21 Sept 2022
Elaine Pendlebury receives her degree from Writtle University College chancellor Jimmy Doherty.
A senior vet who spent nearly four decades working with a leading UK sector charity has been awarded an honorary degree in recognition of her work in animal welfare.
Officials at the Writtle University College in Essex described Elaine Pendlebury as “an inspiration” as she received the award in a graduation ceremony at its campus.
Miss Pendlebury spent 37 years working for the PDSA before retiring in 2015 and became a well-known media figure on animal welfare issues.
She also worked with government departments on the development of codes of practice in relation to the Animal Welfare Act and supported Writtle students in their degree programmes at the campus, near Chelmsford.
Miss Pendlebury said: “I’m deeply honoured by the award that Writtle University College has bestowed on me. It has been my privilege to play a small part in the ongoing development in this unique organisation.”
Miss Pendlebury received her award from farmer and television personality Jimmy Doherty, who was appointed as Writtle’s new chancellor earlier this year.
Tim Middleton, Writtle’s vice-chancellor, said: “We were delighted to confer honorary awards as part of our graduation ceremony. Elaine Pendlebury is an inspiration to our students and has made incredible contributions to the animal sector.”