8 Sept 2022
Lucy Grieve, who was president of the association in 2020-21 and previously worked at Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons, has been appointed the association’s veterinary projects officer.
Lucy Grieve, veterinary projects officer at BEVA.
In the role, Lucy Grieve will be responsible for planning and implementing projects for BEVA members, researching issues that impact on equine health and veterinary services, and coordinating the association’s responses to consultations.
Miss Grieve, who previously worked at Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons, has been a member of BEVA council since 2012, chaired its ethics and welfare committee, and sat on the equestrian sports committee and was coopted on to the Horserace Betting Levy Board Thoroughbred Research Consultation Group. She was president of BEVA in 2020-21.
On the new role, Miss Grieve said: “I wasn’t actively seeking employment elsewhere from my clinical role at Rossdales, but the role caught my attention. Not least because I am acutely aware of how much our profession relies on people within the associations to steer and support the industry in which we work.
“BEVA is very much a reason I became, and still am, an equine vet. Both Rossdales and BEVA have taught me to work hard and play hard, to lift those around you, and allow yourself to be lifted in return. Without that ethos – which has very much shaped our profession and is so palpable whenever we get together – our profession would be very different to what we enjoy today.
“I look forward to being a small part of the strong, passionate and committed team, which seeks to provide the same support and community that I have found so invaluable during my career.”
David Mountford, chief executive of BEVA, said: “I’m delighted that Lucy has joined the BEVA HQ team.
“Her close involvement with the work of the association as a trustee means that she can hit the ground running, and her experience at the coalface will provide a key voice at the heart of BEVA to help support and represent the profession.”
Miss Grieve will be lecturing, chairing and interviewing at BEVA Congress, which got underway yesterday (7 September) in Liverpool.