23 Mar 2022
Clive Elwood, a former RCVS specialist in small animal medicine, current author and owner of Trellis Leadership Coaching, joins headlining vet Sian Tranter for the 31 March webinar.
Dr Elwood, formerly managing director at Davies Veterinary Specialists, is now an author and owner of Trellis Leadership Coaching, and will join Dr Tranter for Premier Vet Alliance’s webinar from 3pm to 4pm on 31 March called “Using clinical supervision – looking after ourselves”.
Dr Elwood was a veterinary specialist in practice for 20 years and led a team of 150 as managing director at Davies. With a Master’s in executive coaching, he founded Trellis and authored Leadership in Veterinary Medicine.
The webinar will focus on how professionals can improve their job satisfaction and reduce the impact work has on the rest of their lives, with Dr Tranter canvassing Dr Elwood’s views on the importance of self care and other practical guidance for delegates.
James Tudor, head of customer experience at Premier Vet Alliance, said: “It’s a real bonus for us to have Clive Elwood to be contributing to our event, alongside Sian Tranter. He is one of the UK’s most respected veterinary professionals and we’re sure delegates will gain some inspirational insights.”
The webinar is free of charge, register online.