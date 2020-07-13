carrying out spays

not self-isolating after testing positively for coronavirus and, in fact, travelling through France and Spain in breach of the lockdown put in place due to the pandemic

deliberately trying to re-infect himself with coronavirus and then visiting a vulnerable person without maintaining social distancing

treating his own animals with untested herbal remedies

using his own remedies to treat people, which, in one case, included a nine-year-old boy in Greece

‘Misplaced confidence’

In summing up, Judith Way, who was chairing the committee and speaking on its behalf, said: “He has exhibited a disregard for regulation and compliance with the law. He lacks an understanding as to why he has not been restored in the past. He has not set about addressing any of his shortcomings.