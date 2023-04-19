19 Apr 2023
Magistrates were told fraudulent insurance claims were submitted over a period of more than four years before the offences finally came to light.
A finance assistant has admitted making fraudulent pet insurance claims worth tens of thousands of pounds while working for a Northumberland veterinary group.
Helen Pearse, 33, is due to be sentenced next month after she pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud by abuse of position during a hearing before South East Northumberland magistrates.
The bench was told the case related to claims submitted over a four-year period between January 2018 and April of last year.
The offences occurred while she was employed by Robson and Prescott Vets, which runs eight practices in the region, ChronicleLive reported.
Stephen Davies, prosecuting, told the court the claims had caused losses of more than £37,000 and argued the case should be referred to the crown court for sentencing.
He explained the defendant had started employment with Robson and Prescott in October 2016 until she was dismissed in April 2022. She was employed as a finance assistant and had access to client invoices.
Mr Davies continued: “She amended them to feature her own name, then made a number of fraudulent claims on pet insurance policies. She submitted them over four years.
“On April 14 2022, it all came to light. The practice was contacted by an insurance company with a query to a claim made by the defendant in relation to a dog.
“They checked the system and noticed no such dog was registered to their practice, and no such dog was owned by Helen Pearse.”
Ian O’Rourke, defending, said: “She has already paid a substantial amount back towards the loss that was incurred, essentially by the insurance companies. She’s already paid back in excess of £10,000.”
The court also heard Pearse had no previous convictions and had fully cooperated with police.
Pearse, of Hawthorn Road, Widdrington, was committed to appear before Newcastle Crown Court for sentencing on 11 May. She was given unconditional bail until that date.