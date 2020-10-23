23 Oct 2020
Human and animal nursing champion trained and worked as a veterinary nurse, and now works as a clinical nurse specialist for living kidney donation.
Helen Ballantyne.
A multi-disciplined human and animal health nurse has become chair of the UK One Health Coordination Group (UKOHCG).
Human and animal nursing champion Helen Ballantyne – who stepped up to the role in September – trained and worked as a veterinary nurse, and now works as a clinical nurse specialist for living kidney donation.
The fact Miss Ballantyne’s career straddles the worlds of both human and animal health is significant to the group, as its aims are to identify and promote UK one health initiatives and projects.
The UKOHCG is made up of specialists from across the UK veterinary, human health care professions and environmental sectors.
In 2019, it produced a first of its kind One Health in Action Report, which included initiatives from the NHS Sustainable Development Unit, The Wildlife Trusts, the RVC, the BVA, Mind Matters and the National Trust. One health was also a clear theme for action in both the Vet Futures and VN Futures reports.
Miss Ballantyne said: “I feel deeply honoured to be given the opportunity to chair this passionate and forward-thinking group of people, as we share one health knowledge and disseminate examples of effective collaborative initiatives.
“The UKOHCG meetings are always so exciting as the agenda evolves very often new ideas and links, and new contacts are made; it’s one health happening in real time.”
Miss Ballantyne is pleased to be chairing the group on behalf of the BVNA. She said VNs sit at the forefront of many one health issues – from AMR to using human-centred resources to signpost owners in difficult circumstances – and are “ideally placed” to pioneer one health projects with their team, whether it be championing national campaigns or supporting local initiatives.
She added: “I hope more vet nurses will start to think about one health, and how it could benefit them, their patients and the wider community.”
BVNA president Jo Oakden said: “Helen is an ideal candidate to take the chair of the UKOHCG – she is a fabulous advocate and inspiration for veterinary nurses, and is an active member of the BVNA. We are looking forward to working with Helen and progressing one health further within our profession.”
Miss Ballantyne takes over from former BVA president Simon Doherty. He said: “Helen is an enthusiastic one health champion who brings a wealth of experience from her combined human and animal health background.”