2 Feb 2022
Charcovet Gel has been developed to support digestive disturbances in calves, foals and lambs.
Image © pfluegler photo / Adobe Stock
Forte Healthcare has announced the launch of Charcovet Gel – an activated charcoal gel to support digestive disturbances in calves, foals and lambs.
Charcovet Gel contains 30g of activated charcoal – known for its absorbency as a 3D structure – in a “convenient 60ml, easy-to-use syringe”.
John Henderson, large animal product manager at Forte Healthcare, said: “In young animals with digestive disturbances, Charcovet Gel uses the adsorbent properties of activated charcoal to support the gut in a return to normal function.
“The value of using activated charcoal in cases of digestive upset in young animals has long been recognised, but the difficulty and mess involved in mixing such a fine dry powder in water presented considerable usability issues.
“With Charcovet Gel, the appropriate volume of activated charcoal gel is simply selected from the graduated syringe and administered directly into the animal’s mouth. Charcovet Gel can be given daily as needed to support the animal during the period of digestive upset.”
Charcovet Gel is the latest addition to the Ark Animal Care product range, it contains 12 syringes and is available from major veterinary wholesalers or directly from Forte Healthcare.