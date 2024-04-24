24 Apr 2024
NSAID Ficoxil has firocoxib as its active ingredient and is available in two strengths as packs of 30.
Ficoxil, a new flavoured chewable tablet for pain in dogs.
Forte Healthcare has announced the launch of a flavoured chewable tablet for pain in dogs.
POM-V NSAID Ficoxil, which contains active ingredient firocoxib, is designed to provide relief from pain and inflammation associated with OA and postoperative recovery in dogs.
It is available in two strengths – 57mg and 227mg – in packs of 30 to allow for a flexible, precise and effective dosing regime tailored to the dog’s size.
The tablets are hypoallergenic, gluten-free and are beef flavoured of animal-free origin.
Ficoxil is indicated for both long-term management of OA and postoperative pain relief. The packaging is customer friendly and presented in a divisible and blister-perforated form for convenient dosing.
The product is available now from all major veterinary wholesalers.