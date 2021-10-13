13 Oct 2021
Best practice, including implementation of microbiome-centric approaches to case management, will be covered in the event, which takes place over two afternoons on 20 and 21 October.
Jan Suchodolski, associate professor of small animal internal medicine and associate director of research at Texas A&M University’s gastrointestinal laboratory, will kick off the symposium.
Microbiome science and its application in clinical practice will be the focus of a two-day virtual symposium next week.
The event, which will count as five CPD hours, is being put on by the Purina Institute and will see global speakers come together to present latest research and how it can be applied by practising vets.
The Microbiome Forum aims to provide delegates with the chance to learn relevant science in a non-product promotional setting, said Purina.
Presentations include the keynote address by Jan Suchodolski, associate professor of small animal internal medicine and associate director of research at Texas A&M University's gastrointestinal laboratory.
Additional speakers and topics include:
Impact of dental disease on the oral microbiome and current evidence for faecal microbial transplantation will also be covered, and a 45-minute Q&A session will conclude each day’s events.
Libby Sheridan, Purina’s scientific affairs manager for UK and Ireland, said the company was proud to be hosting such a high-profile event.
She said: “We are delighted to bring together so many stellar speakers to make the latest cutting-edge research accessible and relevant to vets in practice.”
The symposium is free to attend and full details are online.