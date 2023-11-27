27 Nov 2023
The UK CVO has made a fresh plea for vigilance following confirmation of the new cases, which were all recorded within the area covered by restrictions imposed after the initial case was discovered.
A renewed plea for vigilance has been made after four more cattle tested positive for bluetongue in southern England.
The latest cases, which were confirmed at the weekend, all occurred within five kilometres of the location near Canterbury, Kent where the BTV-3 strain was first confirmed earlier this month.
All of the affected animals have been culled to reduce the risk of further transmission, although officials have stressed no evidence exists of virus circulating within the midge population.
Temporary movement restrictions, which were imposed following confirmation of the initial case two weeks ago, remain in force.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues.
“This detection is an example of our robust disease surveillance procedures in action and it is also a clear reminder for farmers that the disease remains a threat, despite coming towards the end of the midge activity season.
“Farmers must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to the APHA.”
Different bluetongue strains have been spreading in Europe for some time before confirmation of the first UK case, with more than 2,200 BTV-3 outbreaks confirmed in the Netherlands based on the latest Defra assessments published last month along, with other cases in Belgium and Germany, plus BTV-8 cases in southern France.
Bluetongue is a notifiable disease and any suspicion that the virus is present in England must be immediately reported to the APHA by telephoning on 0300 020 0301.