19 Mar 2021
The mentor, business guru and author will present a session on Friday lunchtime before answering questions, joining Jenny Campbell, Dr Ranj and Lucy Cooke at BSAVA Virtual Congress.
Mentor, business guru, public speaker and author Derek Mills has today (19 March) been announced as the fourth keynote speaker at this month’s BSAVA Virtual Congress.
Describing himself as a failure for much of his business career, he turned his business and life around by developing unique principles, and will be sharing his life experiences, challenges and setbacks as part of the 25 to 27 March event.
A financial advisor and wealth manager, Mr Mills (pictured) has spoken for and worked with a number of FTSE companies, business owners, entrepreneurs and global organisations.
The author of The 10 Second Philosophy and the power behind DailyStandards.com will speak about living as a whole person and being one’s “true self”.
Mr Mills said: “I feel a special connection to the veterinary world because of the people I have met in the profession and because my daughter is about to embark on a veterinary career, which makes it very personal.”
BSAVA president Ian Ramsey said: “As a profession, we tend to hold ourselves to very discerning standards. High levels of burnout and numbers leaving the profession early may be, in part, linked to a desire for perfectionism, as well as a fixed mindset.
“We are delighted to welcome Derek as a keynote and have much to learn from him; not least on the difference between goal setting and daily standards, and the transformational effect this can have on many aspects of our lives.”
Mr Mills’ keynote speech is on Friday lunchtime and he will be available to answer questions after. He joins zoologist Lucy Cooke, entrepreneur Jenny Campbell and Dr Ranj as keynotes at the virtual event.
BSAVA Virtual Congress 2021 features 180 live sessions and webinars from 150 speakers, and will blend clinical, practical and interactive content, plus a virtual exhibition.