3 Feb 2023
Vets will be given an update on the emergency at a BVA event next week, after government scientists outlined plans to increase monitoring.
Work to monitor the UK’s avian influenza outbreak is being stepped up after scientists revealed infections have been discovered in foxes and otters.
Nine animals – five foxes and four otters – have been found to have the H5N1 strain since late 2021, with the latest incident being recorded in Powys last month.
But, ahead of a new BVA-hosted webinar on the emergency next week, officials have stressed it is still predominantly a bird virus.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ian Brown – APHA’s strategic services director – said the work would focus on scavenging mammals that are thought to be more susceptible to contact with sick or dead birds.
Prof Brown added: “What we don’t have is any evidence that it can then go from fox to fox or from otter to otter.
“We have to be watchful, which is why we’re doing the surveillance.”
Since the current outbreak began in the autumn of 2021, 279 separate cases have been recorded in England, with 166 recorded across the UK as a whole since the start of last October.
Rules requiring all poultry and captive birds in England to be kept indoors to prevent the virus from spreading have been in place since early November and will remain in force until further notice.
Meanwhile, eggs from free range flocks in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex now need to be labelled as barn eggs after the 16-week grace period applied following the start of housing requirements there. Similar restrictions are due to be applied across England from 27 February.
Up-to-date guidance on the outbreak for vets will be offered during an online webinar to be staged by the BVA on Thursday 9 February.
British Veterinary Poultry Association president Richard Jackson and the British Veterinary Zoological Society’s Elliott Simpson-Brown will speak at the event, which is due to be chaired by BVA president Malcolm Morley.
Places can be booked via the BVA website.